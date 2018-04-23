Exams Dept to modernize examination process

Minister of Education, Akila Viraj Kariyawasam has advised the Department of Examination to modernize its examination process and to make use of new technology for this task.

As a measure in this process, 12 officials from the Department of Examinations and 3 Senior Lecturers of the National Institute of Education (NIE) will attend a workshop at the Putra University in Malaysia. The workshop will be on Conducting and Evaluation of Examinations Online.

The group, scheduled to depart on April 22, received their airline tickets from Minister Kariyawasam at the ministry premises.