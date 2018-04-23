Exams Dept to modernize examination process

Exams Dept to modernize examination process

April 23, 2018   02:17 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Minister of Education, Akila Viraj Kariyawasam has advised the Department of Examination to modernize its examination process and to make use of new technology for this task.

As a measure in this process, 12 officials from the Department of Examinations and 3 Senior Lecturers of the National Institute of Education (NIE) will attend a workshop at the Putra University in Malaysia. The workshop will be on Conducting and Evaluation of Examinations Online.

The group, scheduled to depart on April 22, received their airline tickets from Minister Kariyawasam at the ministry premises.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories