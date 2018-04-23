11-year-old girl attempts suicide

A 11-year-old girl who attempted suicide by hanging herself inside her room was rescued by the residents and rushed to Dickoya Base Hospital today (23).

However, she was transferred to Kandy Teaching as her condition was severe, Norwood police said.

The girl, a sixth grader of a leading Tamil medium school in Norwood area was reportedly living in Wanaraja Estate in Hatton Dickoya.

Her father has reportedly separated from her mother, reports claim.

The incident has taken place at around 11. 30 am today.

Norwood Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.