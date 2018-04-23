11-year-old girl attempts suicide

11-year-old girl attempts suicide

April 23, 2018   03:50 pm

By Manushi Silva

A 11-year-old girl who attempted suicide by hanging herself inside her room was rescued by the residents and rushed to Dickoya Base Hospital today (23).

However, she was transferred to Kandy Teaching as her condition was severe, Norwood police said.

The girl, a sixth grader of a leading Tamil medium school in Norwood area was reportedly living in Wanaraja Estate in Hatton Dickoya.

Her father has reportedly separated from her mother, reports claim. 

The incident has taken place at around 11. 30 am today.

Norwood Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories