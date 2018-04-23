Do not use banned polythene for Dansal  CEA

April 23, 2018   05:09 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The Central Environmental Authority (CEA) has requested the Ministry of Buddha Sasana and the Ministry of Home Affairs to instruct organizers of ‘Dansal’ to not use banned polythene this Vesak season.

This request was made based on the information received revealing that banned polythene might be used at the ‘Dansal’ held in line with the Vesak Festival, said CEA Director of Inspection M.S. Gamage.

He points out that ‘Dansal’ Organizers and devotees should use environmentally friendly products instead of polythene products.

Furthermore, constant raids on banned polythene will be conducted, he said.

