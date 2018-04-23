Give us a chance to bat ; Ranjan requests PM

Deputy Minister of Social Empowerment, Welfare and Kandyan Heritage, Ranjan Ramanayake says that the Prime minster was given countless chances to bat and asked for a chance to play instead.

The Deputy Minister made this statement during a media briefing held today evening (23).

“The highest number of corruptions took place in the SLC during the time of Former Sports Minister Dayasiri Jayasekara and Former SLC president Thilanga Sumathipala.” Ramanayake alleged.

Speaking further, the Deputy Minister requested Thilanga Sumathipala not to contest for the SLC president chair if he has a spin and ethics.