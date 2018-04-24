Sharing of defence expertise between Pakistan, Sri Lanka vital for regional peace - Abbasi

-

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Monday said that regional peace was a shared objective of Pakistan and Sri Lanka and called for greater cooperation and sharing of expertise in the field of defence between the two countries.

The prime minister said this during a meeting with Commander of the Sri Lankan Army Lt. Gen. Mahesh Senanayake who called on him at Prime Minister’s Office in Islamabad, said a PM Office statement.

The prime minister also expressed satisfaction over the existing level of security cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the matters relating to Pak-Sri Lanka bilateral defence relations and mutual cooperation.

Lt. Gen. Mahesh Senanayake thanked the prime minister for his warm welcome and appreciated the huge sacrifices of the Pakistani nation and its valiant armed forces in the fight against terrorism.

He said that Sri Lanka was keen to further strengthen its ties with Pakistan and promote multi-faceted cooperation in the areas of security and defence.

Source: APP

-Agencies