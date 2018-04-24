SLFP Central Committee to decide on unity govt today

The Central Committee meeting of Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) is scheduled to be held today (24).

According to a party spokesperson the meeting is to be held at 8 pm at the President’s House.

Prior to the central committee meeting SLFP parliamentary group will also be holding a meeting and it is reported that the 16 SLFP MPs who voted in favor of the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister were also invited.

Future plans of the party will be discussed in detail at the meeting.

A final decision regarding whether or not to continue to working with government will be made today.

However, the 16 MPs including himself, who voted in favor of the no-confidence motion, will definitely sit in the Opposition at the next parliamentary session scheduled on 8th May, said MP John Seneviratne.

He said this responding to media following special talks held among the said 16 SLFP members last night (23).

However, United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) General Secretary Mahinda Amaraweera proclaimed that the government will reassess past mistakes and move forward with a new appearance.

He commented on this during an interview on Derana 360° programme.

Meanwhile, MP Dayasiri Jayasekara stated that a new force headed by SLFP will be established in the future.