UNP reforms committee to reach final decision on posts today

April 24, 2018   11:09 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The United National Party’s (UNP) Reforms Committee is scheduled to meet again today (24) at Temple Trees in Colombo.

UNP MP Nalin Bandara says the committee headed by Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghe will meet at 3 pm.

A final decision regarding several vacant and new positions within the party are expected to be made at the meeting.

They will come to a final agreement on it today as a new board of officials should be presented at the next UNP Working Committee, says the MP.

