Underground LTTE bunker discovered in Palai

An underground bunker believed to have been used by the LTTE terrorist organization during the war was discovered yesterday (23) at Palai, Kilinochchi.

A landowner, while clearing his long neglected land, had uncovered this bunker and has then reported it to the security forces.

Palai security forces reported that the discovered bunker is about 35 feet deep and is covered by a solid concrete slab.

The LTTE, during its active days, had built many underground bunkers in Killinochchi and Mullaitivu for protection from aerial attacks by Sri Lankan forces. Security forces suspect the discovered bunker to also be one of those.

However, Palai Security Forces are conducting further investigations regarding the matter.