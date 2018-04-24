PHIs sound warning over increase of stray dogs in Kilinochchi

Due to the rapid increase in the number of stray dogs in Killinochchi, there is a risk of rabies spreading in the district, says Public Health Inspectors (PHIs).

This was revealed at the Killinochchi public officials’ meeting headed by Kilinochchi GA Sundaram Arumainayagam.

The PHIs further stated that a student in Wadamarachchi and an individual in Pungudutivu died due to the negligence of a similar risk situation in Jaffna district.

A survey done in Kilinochchci town reveals that the number of stray dogs reported in the 2016 was 317 and had climbed to 487 in 2017. The PHIs mentioned that this number is expected to increase further this year.

The PHIs pointed out to the GA that vaccination and sterilization of these strays should be done with the assistance of local government institutes in the area.

Due to the absence of the Medical Officer of Health (MOH) of Kilinochchi, the GA postponed making a decision regarding the matter to the next meeting in May.