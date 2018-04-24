Speaker Karu Jayasuriya begins Vietnam visit

Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (L) and Speaker of the Sri Lankan Parliament Karu Jayasuriya meet on the fringes of the 138th Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly (IPU-138) in Geneva, Switzerland, on March 25.

Speaker of the Sri Lankan Parliament, Karu Jayasuriya, has arrived in Hanoi, beginning his official visit to Vietnam from April 23 to 27, at the invitation of Chairwoman of the National Assembly, Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

His entourage includes Minister of Internal Affairs, Cultural Affairs and Wayamba Development S.B. Nawinne, some members of the Sri Lankan Parliament; and Sri Lankan Ambassador to Vietnam, S.H.U. Dissanayake.

The five-day visit is made at the invitation of National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, who he met last month on the sidelines of the 138th Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly (IPU-138) in Geneva, Switzerland.

Vietnam and Sri Lanka established diplomatic relations in 1970. The two countries are targeting 1 billion USD in two-way trade by 2020.

-Agencies