All parties must support amendment to abolish executive presidency - JVP

All parties must support amendment to abolish executive presidency - JVP

April 24, 2018   01:06 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The constitutional amendment on abolishing the Executive Presidency will be presented at the first parliamentary session next month, says the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP).

According to JVP MP Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, the final preparations of the amendment are currently being made.

The MP stated that support from every party in the parliament is expected regarding this matter. 

However, SLFP MP S. M. Chandrasena claims that the parliament would not pass the constitutional amendment due to the crisis situation in the current government.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories