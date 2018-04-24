All parties must support amendment to abolish executive presidency - JVP

The constitutional amendment on abolishing the Executive Presidency will be presented at the first parliamentary session next month, says the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP).

According to JVP MP Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, the final preparations of the amendment are currently being made.

The MP stated that support from every party in the parliament is expected regarding this matter.

However, SLFP MP S. M. Chandrasena claims that the parliament would not pass the constitutional amendment due to the crisis situation in the current government.