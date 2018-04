The government should move forward with the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) members who work to protect the government, said United National Party (UNP) MP Ravi Karunanayake.

He stated this as a response to questions raised by media following an event in Colombo.

Meanwhile, in Anuradhapura, SLFP General Secretary Duminda Dissanayake says that the government has the responsibility of running the country till year 2020.