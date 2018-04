The first Cabinet meeting after the Sinhala and Tamil New Year was held today (24) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

The meeting commenced at 10.00am, headed by President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghe.

The one and a half hour long meeting was attended by some of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) members who boycotted the last meeting.