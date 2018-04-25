Elderly woman and nephew dead in apparent murder-suicide

-

An 85-year-old woman was reportedly murdered by an individual who later committed suicide by hanging himself at a house in Elpitiya.



The police spokesman’s office said that the two bodies were found on Tuesday (24) inside a house on Wijaya Mawatha, Pituwala Road, Elpitiya.

Liyanage Leelawathi, 85, a resident of the house, was reportedly beaten to death by her nephew after an argument between the two of them, which is said to be a regular occurrence, had escalated out of control.

The 45-year-old suspect, Jagath Keerthi Abeysekara, who also lives in the same house, had later committed suicide by hanging himself inside one of the room in the house, preliminary inquiries had uncovered.

Elpitiya Police is conducting further investigations.