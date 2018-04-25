Change in weather expected from today

-

The Department of Meteorology says that a slight change in the prevailing weather is expected from today (25).

It said that showers or thundershowers will occur over most provinces in the island after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy falls above 75mm can be expected at some places, particularly in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Galle and Mathara districts.

Showers may occur in the south-western and north-western coastal areas in the morning too while misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo and Galle. Heavy falls can be expected at some places.

Winds will be Southerly to South-easterly in direction in the sea areas off coast extending from Kankasanturai to Hambantota via Trincomalee and Batticaloa and South-westerly in direction in the other sea areas. Wind speed will be 20-30kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar.

Temporarily very strong gusty (up to 70-80 kmph) winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers, the department said.