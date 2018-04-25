Committee report on increasing train fares submitted

The committee report on increasing train fares has been handed over to the Ministry of Transport.

The proposal to increase commuter fares by 15% is included in the report, says sources from the Railway Department.

The report includes proposals only regarding increasing the commuter fares and increments in the fare of freight services will not be made through this.

The submitted committee report is to be presented at the Cabinet meeting for approval, after which the gazette regarding the increments will be published.