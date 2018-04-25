Ammonia tank incident: Manager and Lab Assistant further remanded

The Senior Laboratory Assistant and the Manager of the Horana rubber factory have been further remanded, over the death of 5 persons in the recent ammonia tank incident.

They had been produced at the Horana Magistrate’s Court and were ordered to be further remanded until the 27th April.

At around 1.20pm on April 19, a worker fell into the tank, which collects ammonia wastage from the rubbery factory in Bellapitiya, while reportedly attempting to clean it.

Several villagers had attempted to rescue him; however some 15 persons had suffered breathing difficulties and collapsed due to toxic gas.

Police later confirmed that a total of five persons including the worker and 4 villagers who attempted to rescue him had died in the incident.

The Laboratory Assistant has been remanded since the 21st April over the incident and the Manager of the factory since the 19th.