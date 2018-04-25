Police and fisheries officials raid Peliyagoda Fish Market

The Investigation Unit of the Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development Ministry with the assistance of the police and the Special Task Force personnel conducted a raid at the Peliyagoda Central Fish Market Complex this morning.

Five persons along with over 5,000kgs of fish caught using banned methods were seized during the raid.

The raid was conducted at 3.00am today (25) based on a tip-off received by the ministry.

A lorry that was reportedly used to transport the fish was also taken into custody by the officers.

The fish caught using banned methods were transported to the Peliyagoda Fish Market Complex from Pulmudai, Mullaitivu and Matara areas.

The value of the seized fish stock has not been estimated as of yet and the suspects are to be presented at the Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court.