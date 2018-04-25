Presidential Commission on SriLankan to begin recording evidence

-

President Maithripala Sirisena says that the commission appointed on SriLankan Airlines will commence the recording of evidence within the next two weeks.

He revealed this during a discussion held with representatives of trade unions affiliated to the airline, at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo today (25), the President’s Media Divisions aid.

The Presidential Commission to inquire into allegations of large scale frauds and malpractices in SriLankan Airlines, SriLankan Catering Ltd and Mihin Lanka (Pvt) Ltd, during the period of January 01, 2006 to January 31, 2018 was appointed by the President in February 2018.