British citizen arrested with police uniforms, IDs and ammo

A suspect has been arrested for the illegal possession of a host of items including police uniforms, identity cards, forged documents and ammunition at a residence in Dampe, Meegoda.

The suspect, Porage Piyal Chandrakumara, 49, who also has British citizenship, was arrested by the Police Organised Crimes Division at around 10.00am yesterday (24).

Police said that the items found in his possession include 3 sets of police uniforms belonging to different ranks, 16 Police IDs, 3 service documents, 2 helmets with official logos, 12 National Identity Cards (NICs) belonging to other individuals, 1 passport, forged documents, 4 illegal knives and 20 bullets.

He is to be produced at the Homagama Magistrate’s Court today (25) while the Organised Crimes Division is conducting further investigations.