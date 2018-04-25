SLFP MPs will not join SLPP  Mahinda Samarasinghe

SLFP MPs will not join SLPP  Mahinda Samarasinghe

April 25, 2018   04:06 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

None of the 39 MPs of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) will join the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), says Minister of Ports and Shipping, Mahinda Samarasinghe.

According to him, the 16 MPs who voted in favor of the no-confidence motion against the PM will sit in the Opposition as previously decided and the remaining 23 members will continue to work with the government. 

Moreover, a complete reorganization of the party will be held through a reforms committee and the committee will be appointed between 8th and 15th of May, he stated at a press conference held at the SLFP Headquarters.

