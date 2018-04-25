No ban on display of Pandals during Vesak  Minister

Displaying of Pandals on Vesak Poya Day was not banned and only a request was made regarding that, says Minister of Buddha Sasana, Gamini Jayawickrama Perera.

The minister stated this as a response to questions of media following an event in Colombo, today (25).

He mentioned that they have no objections to Vesak Poya Day falling on April as it was decided by a team of Astrometry Specialists of the Home Affairs Ministry.

Furthermore, minister commented on United National Party (UNP) reformation process. According to him, the reforms will be a success and there will be no issues with the resolution.