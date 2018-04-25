Sri Lankan students win medals at ICYS 2018

Three students representing Sri Lanka have won medals at the 25th International Conference of Young Scientists (ICYS) 2018 held in Belgrade, Serbia.

Sawandi Senanayake of Kandy High School, Samashi Vihanga Munaweera from Sirimavo Bandaranaike Vidyalaya and Rakindu Randiv Wickramarathne of Nalanda College have won these medals, reported the Ministry of Education.

Competing against participants of over 60 countries, they have been able to win 3 gold medals, 1 silver medal and 1 bronze medal among themselves, at the competitions held under 2 categories.

The three students have been selected through competitions of zonal, provincial and national levels under the guidance of the Science branch of the ministry.

The team leaders of the team representing Sri Lanka were Upeksha Abeysekara and Keerthi Wickramaratne.

This was the second time Sri Lanka was represented at the ICYS and Sri Lanka had won a silver medal at last year’s competitions.