Residents of Wekanda Housing scheme to be evacuated

Minister of Disaster Management Ranjith Siyambalapitiya has instructed relevant authorities to immediately evacuate to safer locations the residents at Wekanda Housing Scheme at Stuart Street, Colombo 2.

He gave these instructions at a discussion held today (25) to determine the action plan to resolve the matter of the dilapidated condition of the building.

According to the minister, the building was erected back in 1974 and currently holds a population of about 700 consisting of 114 families and 32 other illegal residents.

As the report by the National Building Research Organization in 2012 states this building is not safe for use. Now the matter has become more complicated, says the minister and has instructed to relay the warning and evacuate the building under the advice of the President.

He will notify the cabinet to offer necessary support to provide temporary residences through the Ministry of Disaster Management, said the Minister. He also said that it is their responsibility to provide them with more permanent residences.

But foremost, the building should be vacated to averse the risk of a life threat, said the minister.