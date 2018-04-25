UNP appoints new office bearers



The Politburo of the United National Party (UNP) has decided on the new appointments to the top positions in the party.

Education Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam has been appointed as the party’s new General Secretary. He was formerly the Deputy General Secretary.

Minister Kabir Hashim, who previously held the post of General Secretary before resigning this month, has been named as the new Chairman of the UNP.

Minister of Plantation Industries Navin Dissanayake has been appointed as the National Organiser while Housing Minister Sajith Premadasa has been reappointed to post of Deputy Leader.

Meanwhile former minister Ravi Karunanayake has also retained his position as the Assistant Leader of the UNP.

The party members appointed to the other positions are expected to be announced tomorrow (26).

The Politburo of the UNP convened today to decide on the several vacant and new positions within the party as a new board of officials should be presented at the next UNP Working Committee meeting.

List of new office bearers: