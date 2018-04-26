Sri Lanka says securing a world free of nuclear weapons foremost priority

-

“Building a better and secure future for all is a shared call that we can shirk only at our own peril”, stated Ambassador A.L.A. Azeez, Sri Lanka’s Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva.

He was addressing the Second Preparatory Committee Meeting of State Parties to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) on Tuesday (24).

Ambassador Azeez highlighted the importance of the NPT as the global regime for nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament that called for a balanced and non-discriminatory approach to building international peace and security.

He stressed that the non-proliferation treaty regime should be taken forward, while promoting and safe guarding the economic development prospects for all, through equal access to the technology advancing peaceful uses of nuclear energy.

He also called upon the State Parties to seriously address the prevalent dichotomy between the lack of progress in disarmament and increasing emphasis and efforts on non-proliferation, urging them to “manifest their support for, and investment in, disarmament training and education provided by the UN and other organizations”.

The Second Preparatory Meeting that began its deliberations on 23 April 2018 in Geneva would continue until 04 May 2018 and is aimed to help evolve a negotiated outcome at the NPT Review Conference to be held in New York in April/May 2020.