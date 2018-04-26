The economy of the country has become unstable due to government’s incorrect policies, says Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

He attended the funeral of JVP politburo member K. D. Lalkanthata’s mother at Anuradhapura and then visited MP S. M. Chandrasena’s residence where he stated this.

Commenting on abolishing the Executive Presidency, he says only after the proposal has been presented at the parliament that he will come to a decision where all of the members would agree to.

He also said there is no proper administration and the prices are skyrocketing.



He says that the instability of the country is affecting everything. Anyone can easily sell government assets as if you would be auctioning items of your own home, he pointed out.

He believes that the only solution is to hold a general election.

Furthermore, looking at the situation of both SLFP and UNP, he doesn’t think they can continue to work together anymore, stated the former President.