Thundershowers possible today

- Meteorological Department

There is a high possibility for afternoon thundershowers today, Met. Department says.



According to the today’s weather forecast, showers or thundershowers will occur over most provinces in the island after 2.00 p.m.



Fairly heavy falls above 75mm can be expected at some places, particularly in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Uva provinces and in Kurunegala District.



Showers may occur in the Western, Southern and South-eastern coastal areas in the morning too.



Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.



Temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers are expected and the public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning.



Marine weather



Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Batticaloa via Colombo and Galle.



Winds will be Southerly to South-easterly in direction in the sea areas off coast extending from Kankasanturai to Hambantota via Trincomalee and Batticaloa and South-westerly to Southerly in direction in the other sea areas. Wind speed will be 20-30kmph.



Temporarily very strong gusty (up to 70-80 kmph) winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

