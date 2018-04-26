Thundershowers possible today

Thundershowers possible today

April 26, 2018   10:48 am

- Meteorological Department

There is a high possibility for afternoon thundershowers today, Met. Department says.
 
According to the today’s weather forecast, showers or thundershowers will occur over most provinces in the island after 2.00 p.m.
 
Fairly heavy falls above 75mm can be expected at some places, particularly in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Uva provinces and in Kurunegala District.
 
Showers may occur in the Western, Southern and South-eastern coastal areas in the morning too.
 
Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.
 
Temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers are expected and the public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning.
 
Marine weather
 
Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Batticaloa via Colombo and Galle.
 
Winds will be Southerly to South-easterly in direction in the sea areas off coast extending from Kankasanturai to Hambantota via Trincomalee and Batticaloa and South-westerly to Southerly in direction in the other sea areas. Wind speed will be 20-30kmph.
 
Temporarily very strong gusty (up to 70-80 kmph) winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.
 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories