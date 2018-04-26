One held with 60 kg of Kerala Cannabis

One held with 60 kg of Kerala Cannabis

April 26, 2018   11:26 am

By Manushi Silva

The officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) apprehended a person for the possession of 60 kilograms of Kerala cannabis in Kalpitiya- Erambugodella last night (25).

The suspect was identified as a 39-year-old residing in the same area.

The stock of cannabis hidden inside the suspect’s residence was recovered by the PNB officers.

He has claimed that the stock of cannabis parcels was handed over to him by a person until they were collected.

The officials suspect that the Kerala cannabis, which is alleged to have been brought to Sri Lanka from India, has been hidden in the outskirts of Kalpitiya, until they were collected by the racketeer. 

The suspect along with the seized stock of Kerala cannabis will be produced before Puttalam District Magistrate’s Court.

Further investigations into the incident are being conducted by Kalpitiya Police.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories