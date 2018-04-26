One held with 60 kg of Kerala Cannabis

The officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) apprehended a person for the possession of 60 kilograms of Kerala cannabis in Kalpitiya- Erambugodella last night (25).

The suspect was identified as a 39-year-old residing in the same area.

The stock of cannabis hidden inside the suspect’s residence was recovered by the PNB officers.

He has claimed that the stock of cannabis parcels was handed over to him by a person until they were collected.

The officials suspect that the Kerala cannabis, which is alleged to have been brought to Sri Lanka from India, has been hidden in the outskirts of Kalpitiya, until they were collected by the racketeer.

The suspect along with the seized stock of Kerala cannabis will be produced before Puttalam District Magistrate’s Court.

Further investigations into the incident are being conducted by Kalpitiya Police.