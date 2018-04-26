Joseph Michael Perera quits UNP Working Committee over Ravi

April 26, 2018   12:12 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

Former MP Joseph Michael Perera says that he has resigned from the UNP Working Committee, in protest of the appointing of Ravi Karunanayake as the party’s Assistant Leader.  

Speaking to Ada Derana, the former minister stated that he walked out of today’s Working Committee meeting and vowed never to return again. 

Perera and Karunanayake were both famously involved in a public argument during a UNP youth conference in Gampaha last year after the former was not given an opportunity to address the event organized by the party’s youth wing.  

