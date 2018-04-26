Democracy at its best in SLFP  Ranjith Siyambalapitiya

Democracy prevails at its best in Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), says Minister of Power and Renewable Energy Ranjith Siyambalapitiya.

He has stated this while attending the ‘Kona Mangallaya’ of the Dambana Veddah Community.

Further commenting on the topic he said that SLFP had been in the Opposition for 17 years and there were many challenges to the leadership.

According to him there were many issues that they couldn’t face an election. However, today the party leader is the President, therefore they will protect the party and move forward strongly, says the Minster.

The Minister also stated that as a government they will look in to the issues faced by the Veddah community. The Veddah community is Sri Lanka is very far ahead compared indigenous communities in other countries, therefore we should work to protect these cultural assets, he said. The ‘Kona Mangallaya’ is like a mirror reflecting this event, the minister added.

In line with occasion, the minister contributed a 2 kilowatt solar system to the Dambana Indigenous Folk Heritage Centre.

The occasion was attended by many including the Veddah Chief Uru Warige Wannila Aththo.