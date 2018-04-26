All liquor stores, meat shops and casinos closed for Vesak

April 26, 2018   12:36 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The Government has decided to close down all liquor stores on 29th and 30th of April due to the Vesak festival. 

It has been announced that Vesak will be celebrated on 29th and 30th April and the time period from 26th April to 02nd May has been declared as the Vesak Week, by the government.

Accordingly, all liquor stores, slaughter houses, betting centers, casinos, clubs, meat shops will be closed and sale of meat and liquor at supermarkets will be prohibited during those two days (29th & 30th April). 

