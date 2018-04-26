UNP Working Committee approves Politburo names

The Working Committee of the United National Party (UNP) has approved all the Politburo names proposed yesterday, MP Ravi Karunanayake said.

State Minister Wasantha Senanayake, who spoke to reporters after the meeting, also confirmed that all the position filled yesterday were approved by the Working Committee.

According to the party’s Constitution, one-third of the members have to object if the party is to hold elections to fill the positions. “We didn’t go for an election because one-third did not object.”

He stated that they believe the Constitution of the party should also be changed to reflect today’s democracy, and that they expressed this stance at the Working Committee.

With regard to the objections over the appointment of former minister Ravi Karunanayake as Assistant Leader, he said that only two members clearly states that they object the appointment and that one of them resigned.

He said that their calls to hold an election to resolve the matter was met with a response that it is part of the Constitution.

The Politburo yesterday filled several vacant and new positions within the party while the names proposed to the positions were put forward for approval at the UNP Working Committee meeting today (26).

Education Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam was appointed as the party’s new General Secretary while Minister Kabir Hashim was named as the new Chairman of the UNP.

Minister of Plantation Industries Navin Dissanayake was appointed as the National Organiser while Housing Minister Sajith Premadasa was reappointed to post of Deputy Leader.

State Minister Dr. Harsha de Silva has been appointed as the Treasurer while former minister Ravi Karunanayake also retained his position as the Assistant Leader of the UNP.

Former MP Joseph Michael Perera had walked out of the meeting today in protest of the appointing of Karunanayake as the Assistant Leader. He said he will resign from the UNP Working Committee.