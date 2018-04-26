SUV topples into Viyana Canal; search underway to find driver

An SUV toppled into the Viyana Canal in Mahiyanganaya off Mahiyanganaya- Badulla main road earlier today (26), Mahiyangaya police said.

The car was recovered by the Police and residents a few meters away from where it toppled, however the driver has gone missing.

The driver has been identified as a 34-year-old married person, residing in Hingurakgoda.

The person who is said to be a tuition class teacher has left home at around 2 am today, telling his family members that he is leaving for Kataragama.

A joint search operation is being carried out by Police Life Saving Unit, and residents in search of the missing driver, according to police.