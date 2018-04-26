Former navy officer arrested over Avant Garde floating armory

A retired Lieutenant of the Sri Lanka Navy, who had served as the Operations manager of the Avant Garde floating armory, has been arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) this morning, police said.

The suspect, Nilupul de Costa, 43, a resident of Wanawasala in Kelaniya, has been arrested in connection with the investigations being carried out by the CID on the vessel ‘MV Avant Garde’ which was taken into custody by the navy in 2015.

He is to be produced at the Galle Magistrate’s Court today (26).