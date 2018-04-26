Akila vows to unite UNP members as new General Secretary

Minister of Education Akila Viraj Kariyawasam says he will commit for the future of the party by properly fulfilling his duties as the new General Secretary of United National Party (UNP).

Speaking at a press conference held at UNP Head Quarters – Sirikotha, he further stated that he is not with any group divided within the party and that he will take the party on a new path by uniting all members.

Kariyawasam was appointed as the new General Secretary of the UNP while the appointment was approved at the Working Committee meeting today.