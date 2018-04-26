Akila vows to unite UNP members as new General Secretary

Akila vows to unite UNP members as new General Secretary

April 26, 2018   04:11 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

Minister of Education Akila Viraj Kariyawasam says he will commit for the future of the party by properly fulfilling his duties as the new General Secretary of United National Party (UNP).

Speaking at a press conference held at UNP Head Quarters – Sirikotha, he further stated that he is not with any group divided within the party and that he will take the party on a new path by uniting all members.

Kariyawasam was appointed as the new General Secretary of the UNP while the appointment was approved at the Working Committee meeting today. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories