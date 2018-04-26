Two estate workers struck by lightning in Dickoya

April 26, 2018   07:51 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Due to a thundershower situation at the catchment areas at the western slopes of the central highlands, 2 estate workers have suffered burn injuries after being struck by lightning.

They have been struck by lightning while plucking tea at the Darawala Estate in Dickoya and were admitted to Dickoya Base Hospital afterwards.

Due to rain water flowing through the main road after heavy showers, the traffic flow has been interrupted.

The constant heavy rain and thundershowers since 1 pm today has disrupted the power supply and strong winds are also reported from the area. 

