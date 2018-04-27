President instructs to erect fences along Viyana Canal

The Director General of the Mahaweli Authority says that steps are being taken to erect fences along the unprotected area of the Viyana Canal on the Mahiyangana Road, on the instructions of the President.

The lack of fences along that stretch of road has led to a number of road accidents where vehicles have veered off the road and plunged into the canal with some of them even resulting in fatalities.

The decision comes just hours after another accident was reported in the area.

An SUV toppled into the Viyana Canal in Mahiyanganaya off Mahiyanganaya- Badulla main road yesterday (26) while the vehicle’s 34-year-old driver is still unaccounted for.

The car was recovered by the Police and residents a few meters away from where it toppled, however the driver had gone missing and is feared dead.

Similar accidents have continued to occur in the area with residents blaming the frequent incindets to the absence of a fence to prevent vehicles from falling into the canal.