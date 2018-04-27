Chinese woman arrested with illegal cigarettes worth Rs. 1 million

April 27, 2018   10:16 am

By Manushi Silva

A stock of illegal cigarettes worth over  Rs. 1 million, smuggled into the country, was seized at the Green Channel of Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) by the custom officials today (27).

A Chinese woman (44) who allegedly smuggled the stock was arrested earlier today with 20980 sticks (approximately105 cartons) of Chinese cigarettes.

She has arrived at the country by a flight bearing the number FZ 557 from Dubai, at 2.30 am, according to custom officials.

The suspect was released on a penalty of Rs. 50,000 at the customs inquiry, and the goods were forfeited.

 

