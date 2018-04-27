16 SLFP MPs who quit the government request for seats on Opposition side

The 16 Sri Lankan Freedom Party MPs who quit the government requested parliament secretary General to allocate them seats on Opposition side, Ada Derana parliament correspondent reported.

Sixteen SLFP Ministers and MPs who voted in favour of the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister decided to step down from their posts in the National Government from midnight April 11.

President Maithripala Sirisena, in his capacity as the leader of the SLFP, gave permission for the 16 party members to resign from their posts.