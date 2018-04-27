Ranel Wijesinghe to be appointed SEC Chairman?

Top professional and Past President of Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICASL) Ranel Wijesinghe, is tipped to be appointed as the new Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman, reports claim.

Wijesinghe also served as a Commissioner in the previous Commission headed by Thilak Karunaratne.

When contacted by Ada Derana, Wijesinghe said although his name has been proposed to the post according to the sources from Ministry of Finance, it is yet to be approved.

“I cannot confirm it at the moment as the documents have not yet been finalized.” Wijesinghe said.

“The government is attempting to reconstitute the commission as soon as possible. There are ten members in the commission. The Ministry will take a decision after examining the documents of all ten members,” he added.

President Maithripala Sirisena removed the SEC from National Policies and Economic Affairs Ministry headed by Prime Minister Ranil Wikcremesinghe and placed it under the Finance and Mass Media Ministry headed by Mangala Samaraweera through a recent gazette.