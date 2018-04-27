Owner of Horana rubber factory surrenders

The owner of the rubber factory in Horana, where 5 persons died in an ammonia tank incident, has surrendered to the Horana Magistrate’s Court.

The factory’s Manager and Senior Laboratory Controller, who were also arrested by police in connection with the incident, were remanded until today by the court on Wednesday.

A factory worker who had fallen into the ammonia tank while attempting to clean it and four others including villagers who attempted to rescue him died on April 19 while several others were left hospitalized.

The Central Environmental Authority (CEA) decided to temporarily suspend operations at the rubber factory, pending the completion of investigations.