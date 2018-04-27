Further depreciation of Rupee will be avoided - CBSL Governor

April 27, 2018   11:25 am

By Manushi Silva

The depreciation of Sri Lankan Rupee against the US Dollar further, will be avoided with the final payment yet to be received from the Hambantota Port and from the cash flow into the country within the next two three months period,  Central Bank Governor Dr.Indrajit Coomaraswamy affirmed. 

Speaking at the launch of the annual report yesterday (26) Coomaraswamy said the exchange rate fixation is allowed to occur on the market sources. 

“The CBSL has made a slight intervention into this matter” Coomaraswamy added.

Meanwhile, Central Bank Deputy Governor Dr. P. Nandalal Weerasinghe said the government would not have to pay huge additional amounts when it comes to foreign debt settlements, as the government pays foreign debt in US dollars and not in rupees.

