Horana rubber factory owner and 2 others remanded

April 27, 2018   12:27 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

The owner, the Manager and the Senior Laboratory Controller of the rubber factory in Horana, where 5 persons recently died in an ammonia tank accident, have been remanded by the Horana Magistrate’s Court. 

The three individuals were produced before Horana Magistrate Jayaruwan Dissanayake, who ordered that they be placed in remand custody until May 11. 

The owner of the factory, Sarath Wijeratne, a resident of Longdon Place in Colombo 7, had  surrendered to court today (27).

The Central Environmental Authority (CEA) decided to temporarily suspend operations at the rubber factory, pending the completion of investigations. 

