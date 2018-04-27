Special security programme in Colombo during Vesak week

The Police Department has implemented a special programme in view of public security and the handling of vehicle movement during the Vesak season, Police Media Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said.

3000 Police Officers have been deployed to maintain security within the Colombo city limits, he added.

“There will be five Vesak Zones in Colombo, including to 11 pandals.1900 Police Officers have been deployed for the security of Vesak sightseers. They will be in uniforms and dressed in civilian clothing.” He said.

“1100 officers have been deployed to handle vehicles. In total, there will be 3000 officers on duty.” Gunasekara added.

Speaking further, Police Media Spokesman requested public to take every possible measure to minimize accidents during this season.