Sujeewa objects to new UNP appointments

April 27, 2018   01:44 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

State Minister of International Trade Sujeewa Senasinghe says he opposes the new appointments made in the United National Party (UNP), which is undergoing reforms.

He stated that party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe had promised him that a change would happen, but he strongly believed that change will not happen.   

Senasinghe stated that they have been given many promises over that past several years and that most of the time the only thing that happens is the appointing of committees and the “change of heads”.

“No point treating for the cold and fever without finding the cancer,” the state minister said, responding to questions from journalists at the Katunayake airport this morning (27). 

Senasinghe stated that he engaged in a tour of the United States to actually get away from all of this and that his opinion is that Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe should take a decision regarding the party’s leadership. 

The State Minister returned to the country today after attending the Global Empowerment Meeting (GEM 2018), organised by Harvard University.

He stated that they have grown tired of talking about this issue as the more they oppose the more difficult it is to stay in the party and that fighting within the party is no easy task. 

