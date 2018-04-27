Drug dealer sentenced to life in prison

Drug dealer sentenced to life in prison

April 27, 2018   04:12 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

An individual found guilty for the possession and distribution of heroin has been sentenced to life in prison by the Colombo High Court.

The suspect was arrested by the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) in the Mount Lavinia area in 2012 with 05grams and 700miligrams of heroin. 

The 45-year-old, a resident of Mount Lavinia, was sentenced to life in prison by High Court Judge Gihan Kulatunga as the charges have been proven without reasonable doubt. 

