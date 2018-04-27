Corruption case against Keheliya Rambukwella postponed

The corruption case filed against former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella and former State Printing Corporation (SPC) Chairman Jayampathi Bandara was taken for hearing before Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (27).

The Commission to Investigate Bribery or Corruption filed a case against former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella for allegedly causing a loss of Rs. 230,984 to the government through the payment of the former Minister’s personal mobile phone bill by using SPC funds, while he served as the Mass Media Minister in 2012.

However the defendants pleaded not guilty when the case was presented before the court.

The case was postponed to July 13, by Colombo Chief Magistrate Lal Ranasinghe and he issued summons on witnesses to be present before the Court on the date.

The Bribery Commission alleged that the former Minister had induced the SPC Chairman to pay his mobile phone bill from March 14, 2012, to April 15, 2012, causing a loss to the government while serving as the Mass Media Minister.

The Bribery Commission had named former SPC Chairman Jayampathi Bandara Heenkenda as an accused of aiding and abetting to commit the offence.