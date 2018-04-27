Sri Lanka Cricket elections postponed

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) election, which was scheduled to be held on May 19, has been postponed due to an issue with the Elections Committee, the Ministry of Sports said.

SLC President Thilanga Sumathipala announced last week that the election will take place on May 19 while nominations were expected to close today (27).

Sumathipala said that he too will contest the election this year. The likes of Mohan de Silva and K. Mathivanan (Vice-Presidents), Biyanwala (Secretary) and Shammi Silva (Treasurer) are also expected to contest.