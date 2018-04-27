Interim Committee to run Sri Lanka Cricket until elections

April 27, 2018   08:43 pm

The current Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) headed by Thilanga Sumathipala has been reappointed as an Interim Committee to continue operations until fresh elections are held, Sports Minister Faiszer Musthapha said.  

The Sports Ministry had announced earlier today that the Sri Lanka Cricket  election, which was scheduled to be held on May 19, has been postponed due to an issue with the Elections Committee.

According to reports, the board had violated procedure when appointing the elections committee.

In a letter sent to SLC, acting sports minister Faiszer Musthapha pointed out sports law that states an election committee can only be appointed and sanctioned at an Extraordinary General Meeting with the approval of SLC members. 

As the SLC had appointed the election committee only at an executive committee meeting, the ministry views it as invalid and has asked SLC to halt the reception of nominations.

The SLC, however, claims that it had received permission to conduct the election from previous sports minister Dayasiri Jayasekera.

